Congrats: Shaheer Sheikh and the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have a reunion as the show completes 4 years!

The show completes four years today and on this occasion, seems like the entire team had a reunion party! Shaheer Sheikh, Mohit Sharma, Chaitrali Gupte, Ashish Srivastav and Sangeeta Kapure caught up and by the looks of it, they had a gala time bonding once again cherishing memories from the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 16:24
Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was one of the most loved shows on television. The show featured Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles.

The show was a spinoff of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus and was loved as much as the parent serial. The show revolved around a young woman who was forced to marry another person chosen by her family but she feels that she should know her life partner better before entering a commitment.

(Also Read: OMG! ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’ leading lady Rhea Sharma has been absent from the limelight and here’s why fans are worried!

The show went off-air in October 2020 and the actors of the show have been busy shooting for different projects since then.

Mohit Sharma took to his social media handle to share a post as the show completed four years. Shaheer shared a group picture of them.

Take a look:

We wish the entire team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke heartiest congratulations!

Shower your love on Shaheer Sheikh and the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Also tell us how much you miss watching the serial!

(Also Read: Rhea Sharma reveals the first thing she noticed in Shaheer Sheikh on YRHPK set

Keep reading the space for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for the latest information gossips and exclusive scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Star Plus Shaheer Sheikh Mohit Sharma Chaitrali Gupte Ashish Srivastav Sangeeta Kapure TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

