Congrats: Shaheer Sheikh and the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have a reunion as the show completes 4 years!

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was one of the most loved shows on television. The show featured Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles.

The show was a spinoff of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus and was loved as much as the parent serial. The show revolved around a young woman who was forced to marry another person chosen by her family but she feels that she should know her life partner better before entering a commitment.

The show went off-air in October 2020 and the actors of the show have been busy shooting for different projects since then.

The show completes four years today and on this occasion, it seems like the entire team had a reunion party! Shaheer Sheikh, Mohit Sharma, Chaitrali Gupte, Ashish Srivastav and Sangeeta Kapure caught up and by the looks of it, they had a gala time bonding once again cherishing memories from the show.

Mohit Sharma took to his social media handle to share a post as the show completed four years. Shaheer shared a group picture of them.

Take a look:

We wish the entire team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke heartiest congratulations!

Shower your love on Shaheer Sheikh and the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Also tell us how much you miss watching the serial!

