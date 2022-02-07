News

CONGRATULATIONS: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and husband Ashwin K Verma celebrate their 9th Wedding Anniversary!

The actress shared a romantic picture and wished her husband on their special day. She took to social media and shared an adorable picture of themselves where Ashwin can be seen planting a kiss on Rupali's forehead.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2022 08:42 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly soared to new heights with her daily soap, Anupamaa, where she is seen as the lead and has reportedly become the highest-paid TV actress.

She also featured as a lead in popular shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Parvarish. Talking about Rupali’s personal life, she and Ashwin K Verma, the couple sets major couple goals. They tied the knot in 2013. Their love story began when their decade-old friendship blossomed into love. They realised their love for each other five years before their marriage and started dating. Ashwin worked as a VP for an insurance firm and also as an ad filmmaker in the United States. He quit his job and travelled to India to marry Rupali.

They celebrated a milestone of 9 years of a happy married life recently.

The actress shared a romantic picture and wished her husband on their special day. She took to social media and shared an adorable picture of themselves where Ashwin can be seen planting a kiss on Rupali's forehead. The couple looked cute together.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Rupali wrote, "I m nothing without u...Happy anniversary my love THU THU THU #anniversary #love #husbandandwife #9years #foreverafter #instagood #rupaliganguly #jaimatadi #jaimahakal".

Her co-stars Aneri Vajani and Gaurav Khanna took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Keep reading this space for more information.

CREDIT: TOI

