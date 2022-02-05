WOW! Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly slays the 'Kacha Badam' dance, Fans demand a video with Anuj as well!

MUMBAI: Celebrities have used social media to connect with their fans, and one of the things they enjoy doing is creating and recreating viral trends and meme content.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! This is how the show 'Ghar Ek Mandir' will End, Actor Ankit Bathla Aka Vedant Sinha says," I am going to miss the show but I am glad I got this opportunity"

Actors, like the rest of us, frequently turn to social media for entertainment in between long shoot hours and longer schedules. They consume content, occasionally comment on it, and frequently, if it's viral content, they recreate it and participate in it.

Kacha Badam fever has swept the nation. The popular Bengali song has everyone dancing. Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa recently performed the viral song with her nephew. Rupali Ganguly danced to the music with grace and vigor. MaAn's fans are ecstatic to see her perform. Many people are requesting that she do one with Gaurav Khanna's character Anuj Kapadia. "Kachha badam....kachha badam," one comment read, "but mam gaurav sir ke sath bhi hona chahiye ek." Many people have commented that her video reminds them of Monisha. Take a look at the video to see what we're talking about.

Social media content changes with the latest trend and Instagram Reel Dances have recently become very popular, with even your favorite celebrities participating.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! I will definitely like to work with Alia Bhatt: Parambrata Chatterjee on the actress with whom he would like to share the screen

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

Credits: Bollywood Life

