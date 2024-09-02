Congratulations! Anushka Sen purchases a new house shows glimpse of her new den

MUMBAI : Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.

The diva started her small screen career as a child artist and has come a long way.

The Bong beauty has had several hit TV shows to her credit in the past many years.

The stunning actress is now all grown up to be a glam diva and has turned into a role model for so many girls.

The actress was last seen in Colors' popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Before that Anushka was a part of Zee TV's Apna Time Bhi Aayega for a few episodes and later, made an exit.

Anushka has been away from the small screens ever since then and the fans miss watching her on screen.

She has also done many music videos and the actress has also shot for a Korean film which will be releasing this year.

The actress is happy as her dream has come true and she is on cloud nine and she cannot wait to celebrate.

The Sen family has purchased a new home and are very excited and are eagerly waiting to shift into their new home.

The actress shared a photo of her house where one can see the beautiful view from her balcony, she also showed how they have got the keys to their house and how she is posing with her parents in her new den.

Well, there is no doubt that Anushka has come a long way in her career and today she is a huge name in the entertainment business.

Heartfelt! Congratulations to Anushka from TellyChakkar for her dream home.

