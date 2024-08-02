EXCLUSIVE! Garima Singh and Mohammedsaud Mansuri roped in for LSD Productions' next for Zee TV?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched these days with different scripts and strong storylines that are keeping the audience engaged. While some concepts have been launched there are quite some which are in the process of leaving the audience in complete surprise.

Well, according to the latest information coming to our news desk, LSD Productions is all set to launch a new show for Zee TV. The show will be a drama and will have a distinguished concept.

Sources under the honey's hat inform us that this project will apparently witness Mohammedsaud Mansuri who was recently seen in Shrimad Ramayan on Sony TV. According to our sources Garima Singh will essay the role of the Moher.

Garima has earlier been seen in projects such as Namak Issk Ka, Nimki Mukhiya and Meet among others.

