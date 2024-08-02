EXCLUSIVE! Garima Singh and Mohammedsaud Mansuri roped in for LSD Productions' next for Zee TV?

According to the latest information coming to our news desk, LSD Productions is all set to launch a new show for Zee TV. The show will be a drama and will have a distinguished concept.
Garima

Sources under the honey's hat inform us that this project will apparently witness Mohammedsaud Mansuri who was recently seen in Shrimad Ramayan on Sony TV. According to our sources Garima Singh will essay the role of the Moher.

Garima has earlier been seen in projects such as Namak Issk Ka, Nimki Mukhiya and Meet among others. 

