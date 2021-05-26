CONGRATULATIONS! Avneet Kaur achieves 20 million followers on social media

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry today.

The actress has come a long way in her career and she has become a social media sensation within a short span of time. Avneet was seen in SAB TV show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga however, due to the pandemic, she soon quit the show and Ashi Singh stepped into her shoes. Thereon, she has been busy shooting for music videos and has been impressing the fans.

Well, Avneet recently achieved 20 million followers on social media and she was so elated that she took to social media to share her happiness.

Take a look:

We wish Avneet heartiest congratulations!

With her acting prowess, sizzling dance moves and stunning style statements, actor Avneet Kaur has been winning her way into the hearts of millions. We’ve seen her in shows like Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga as well as in super hit singles like Tony Kakkar’s Chocolate, Nikk’s Badaami Rang and her recent release with Akull’s Faraar. The diva is now all set to take her digital game to the next level and will be seen entertaining her fans on a short video platform.

An epitome of hard work, dedication and enthusiasm, Avneet began her career with dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance Lil Masters’ and went on to pursue acting. She achieved fame for her role in the film ‘Mardaani’. (Also Read: Avneet Kaur speaks about having no friends, reveals the questions she would like to ask Jannat, Anushka, and Siddarth)