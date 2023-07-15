Congratulations! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’s Vidisha Srivastava blessed with a baby girl

MUMBAI: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a popular comedy show on &TV, is one of the most popular sitcoms on television. Actress Vidisha Srivastava who essayed the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show, got immense love and fame through the role. The actress who was pregnant with her first child has now delivered a healthy baby girl. The proud parents are over the moon. The baby was born on 11th July.

Also Read-Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Really! Will we see the fourth ‘Anita Bhabhi’ joining the show as Vidisha Srivastava is pregnant with her first child?

Speaking of her 18 hours labor, Vidisha told a news portal, “It was an 18-hour long labour and I was in excruciating pain. It has been a normal delivery. But the moment I saw my daughter, every pain and discomfort disappeared. Seeing my daughter in front of me felt like a miracle.”

Vidisha also mentioned that for her baby girl’s name they are thinking of the name Aadya which is synonymous to Goddess Durga and Lord Shiva. Basically Aadya signifies power.

Speaking of her resuming work postpartum, Vidisha added, “I will be home for one-and-a-half months. After that, I will see how things will pan out. I will resume work maybe not regularly. I will go whenever I am required.”

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had recently done a bold maternity photo shoot that went viral. Check it out;

Also Read-Vidisha Srivastava elated with her Holi entry into 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

Vidisha married Sayak Paul in December 2018, in her hometown Banaras.

We wish a heartiest congratulations to Vidhisha and Sayak!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-BollywoodShaadis



