Congratulations! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti buys a swanky new ride

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his amazing performance as Rishi Oberoi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is paired opposite Aishwarya Khare in the popular drama series. Fans simply love their chemistry and the ripping storyline of the show.

Rohit has a massive fan following and he keeps entertaining them with his super hilarious reels and videos. The actor has now added another feather to his hat as he has become the proud owner of a brand new car.

Rohit took to his Instagram account to share the picture of his swanky new Mercedes. He shared a series of pictures with his car tagging his family and captioned it, “Happy Valentine’s Day To Me

Missed you today @rajnisuchanti @sandeepsuchanti @shobhitjain88 @monikasuchanti.”

This is surely a big achievement for Rohit and a sign of his success in his career.

We wish Rohit a heartiest congratulations for his new ride!

Rohit has been part of many other popular and hit shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, among many others.

