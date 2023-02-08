Congratulations! Bigg Boss 9 Couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira announce pregnancy with a sweet post, saying, “Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting”!

The two have now announced the most wonderful news. Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao took to Instagram to announce that they are pregnant with their first child.
Rochelle Rao

MUMBAI: Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 9 and have been happily married for a while. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the Bigg Boss 9 lovebirds penned down adorable messages for each other.

Keith and Rochelle tied the knot on 3 March 2018. They had a beach wedding in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'Even the audience has become my Hindi Teachers now', Rochelle Rao on hosting India's Laughter Challenge, her Hindi lessons and more

 

In the announcement, they said, “Two tiny hands, two tiny feet, a baby girl or boy we can’t wait to meet! Yes, you guessed it right, we are expecting!

Thank you Jesus for this incredible gift and all of you for your unending love and support

Please continue to bless and pray for us on this new journey!, Keith & Rochelle + One”

Fans love the two together, and they call them KeRo with love. 

Many celebrities, including Bharti Singh, Kishwer Merchant, Sugandha Mishra, Sana Makbul, Mansi Srivastava, and Vahbiz Dorabjee, congratulated the couple on their pregnancy announcement.

The duo has been married since 2018 and has appeared in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 9. Rochelle has previously been on Khatron Ke Khiladi and India's Laughter Champion. Keith has appeared in television shows such as Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Se, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Doli Armaano Ki, and others.

ALSO READ:INTERESTING: The Kapil Sharma Show comedian Rochelle Rao reveals how she has TRANSFORMED Keith Sequeria!

    
 

