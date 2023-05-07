Congratulations! Bigg Boss season 6 contestant Sana Khan and husband Anas Saiyad blessed with a baby boy

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are one of the most loved couples and today, they are the happiest as they are blessed with a baby boy. Sana took to social media and shared this happiness with her fans and well–wishers.
Sana Khan

MUMBAI : Sana Khan was a well-known actress in the entertainment business.

She has been a part of many projects on OTT, Bollywood and television.

Sana rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 6, where she emerged as one of the finalists of the show.

A few years ago, the actress left the entertainment industry and took the spiritual way.

These days, she is vlogging while giving an insight about her life and what she is up to.

She is also a very successful business woman as she is an owner of many skin clinics. 

( ALSO READ : Good News! Sana Khan expecting her first child at 34, says “I cannot wait to hold my baby soon…”

Sana got married to Anas Saiyad in the year 2020 and the actress revealed how happy she was as her husband brought her close to God. He made her believe that life is beautiful.

She keeps posting pictures and videos on social media where one can see the bond they share while setting major couple goals.

A few months back, Sana announced that Anas and she were excepting their first baby and would be entering parenthood soon.

Sana and Anas are the happiest couple as today, they were blessed with a baby boy.

The actress took on to social media and shared the good news with her fans and well–wishers, where she thanked God for the blessing them. She revealed how happy she is to enter the stage of parenthood.

TellyChakkar congratulates the couple as they step into the best phase of their life as parents.

( ALSO READ : Throwback! Sana Khan once became a victim of Domestic Violence, and here is the proof

 

 

 
 

