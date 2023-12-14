Congratulations! Chef Garima becomes the first Indian women to achieve this milestone; Check out special message from Chef Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar

Chef Garima Arora is one of the top chefs in India and she is the first female Indian chef to achieve this milestone. She was the judge on the cooking reality show MasterChef India Season 7.
Garima

MUMBAI: Garima Arora is one of the most topmost and celebrated chefs in India and she is the first Indian Chef woman who has won a Michelin star.

She is known for her different types of cuisines and her knowledge about food is unbeaten.

She worked with Chef Gaggan Anand, Gordon Ramsay and René Redzepi of Noma in Copenhagen before opening her own restaurant, Gaa, in Bangkok in April 2017.

The Chef opened her own restaurant Gaa, in Bangkok in April 2017. Gaa is a three-storey restaurant that celebrates a modern tasting menu using traditional Indian techniques.

In November 2018, she and her restaurant were awarded a Michelin star, with Arora being the first female Indian chef to receive the distinction.

Now once again the Chef has created history as her restaturned  was awarded the second Michelin star making her the first female Indian chef to achieve this.

ALSO READ : 'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

The Michelin Guide Thailand Star Revelation 2024 took place on December 13, 2023. Two restaurants were awarded a second Michelin star, and one of them is helmed by an Indian chef.

That time Chef Garima was awarded the second Michelin star for her returaturnent.

Garima’s close friends Vikas Khanna and Ranver Brar shared special messages for their close friend on winning this big honor.

Vikas took to social media and shared a photo with close friend Garima and captioned it saying “Today might be “one of the most historic days for Indian Cuisine on a global platform. THE GARIMA ARORA was awarded 2 Michelin Stars by @michelinguide @michelininspectors making her the first female Chef from our country for this honor. Congrats to the brilliant team of Restaurant Gaa for making INDIA so proud.Proudest brother” 

11

Ranveer also shared her lovely photo with the chef and captioned it saying “To go where no Indian woman has gone before and to do it with so much grace and humility speaks a lot about you as a chef and as a human being. All this while bearing and then bringing up Aham and managing everything else with so much ease. It's no easy feat to be the FIRST Indian woman to be bestowed with the second Michelin star and only the second Indian chef to do so. I am so proud and honoured to have stood by your side and known you Garima !Love and wishes to you and team Restaurant Gaa for this honour. You have made India and our culinary community proud” 

12

Well, there is no doubt that Garima has won the hearts of the people not only in India but also abroad and she has made our country proud.

TellyChakkar, congratulates Chef Garima on this win.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : MasterChef India Season 8 : Exclusive! Chef Garima Arora to grace the show; would give task to the contestants

