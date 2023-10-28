MasterChef India Season 8 : Exclusive! Chef Garima Arora to grace the show; would give task to the contestants

The new season of MasterChef has begun and all the contestants are really good and this time the competition is going to be very tough. As per sources, Chef Garima Arora will be gracing the show where he would be given a task with the contestants and they would have to fulfill it.
MASTERCHEF INDIA SEASON 8

MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

Last time, the show aired on a new channel - Sony Television and the last season was very successful.

The show was judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora and Nayanjyoti emerged as the winner of the show.

The new season has begun on Sonyliv and the audience has given it thumbs up and the contestants are quite talented.

This season is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Pooja Dhingra as we all know that Chef Vikas and Ranveer are best of friends and they get along like a house on fire and now Pooja is also getting along with them well.

As per sources, Chef Garima Arora will be gracing the show where he would be given a task with the contestants and they would have to fulfill it.

In the last season Garima has been the judge in the show and once again he would be coming on the show to guide the contestants.

Well, the audition round is over and finally the show has got its top 15 contestants and it will be interesting to see them cook special dishes.

Are you excited to see Chef Garima in the show ?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



