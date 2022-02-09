Congratulations! Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary to embrace parenthood

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most popular and adorable couples. The two are now gearing up for the new chapter in their life. They are soon going to embrace parenthood.

To announce the good news, on Wednesday, the two actors took to their respective social media handles. They dropped an adorable picture in which Debina can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Dressed in all-black attire, Debina and Gurmeet look absolutely stunning.

Sharing the picture, they wrote, “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina.” Take a look at Gurmeet and Debina’s post below.

As soon as they announced the good news, congratulatory messages started pouring in for them. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations mere bhai". Newlywed Mouni Roy also sent wishes to the couple and commented, “Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations Sending all my love and bestest wishes." Comedian Bharti Singh’s husband and screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Sayantani Ghosh among others also congratulated the couple.

The couple fell in love after they met on the sets of Ramayan. While Gurmeet played the role of Lord Ram in the show, Debina essayed the role of Sita. The two got married on February 15, 2011. In October last year, Gurmeet and Debina married again but this time in a traditional Bengali way.

