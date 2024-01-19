Congratulations! Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria to get married to Vikas Parashar on 18th February

The couple incidentally met at a gym, became friends and eventually fell in love. Sonarika had also earlier said that she never wanted to marry an actor.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 01/19/2024 - 13:19
Sonarika Bhadoria

MUMBAI: Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who is known for her role in show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, had her Roka ceremony on 3rd December 2022 and shared some stunning pictures from the function on her social media page. The actress had announced her engagement to businessman Vikas Parashar earlier this year in May. The couple incidentally met at a gym, became friends and eventually fell in love. Sonarika had also earlier said that she never wanted to marry an actor. 

Also Read-Shocking! Sonarika Bhadoria reveals her dues for ‘Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali’ NOT yet cleared

Now, the couple who got engaged on May 2022 are all set to tie the knot on 18th February this year. The couple will be getting married in Sawai Madhopur, Ranthambore. 

The couple as per sources will also have a reception in Vikas’s hometown Faridabad, Haryana.

Earlier commenting on their relationship Sonarika had said, “We have been dating each other since the past seven years and my family and friends always knew about it. My friends would often tell me to make it official, but we wanted to take our time.” 

Also Read-Congratulations! Sonarika Bhadoria gets engaged; SEE PICTURES

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Sonarika Bhadoria Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi Rahasya Bhi Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali Tum dena saath mera Vikas Parashar rokafied TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Fri, 01/19/2024 - 13:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Abhishek Kumar
What! Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar’s DOPPELGANGER
Ishaan and Reeva
Wow: Ishaan and Reeva’s ROMANTIC DANCE SEQUENCE will win your hearts in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin! (Watch Video)
Anil Kapoor
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote his upcoming movie “Fighter”
Mahhi Vij
Stunning! Television actress Mahhi Vij delighted her fans by offering a sneak peek into her new home; Check out PICs here!
Kamya
What! Kamya Panjabi reacts over Isha Malviya slapping Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17
Neil
Woah! Neil Bhatt cautions his fans about a fake account on X which is impersonating him