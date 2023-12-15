Congratulations! Dr Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra welcome baby girl, check out the video

MUMBAI: Sugandha Mishra and Dr. Sanket Bhosale, are well known for their comedy and have a huge fan following. The duo recently announced their pregnancy and have now shared with their fans that they have become parents to a baby girl. Dr. Sanket who is popular for mimicking voices of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, etc shared the joyous news on his Instagram account.

Sharing a glimpse of his wife Sugandha and their little princess, Dr Sanket wrote, “The Universe has Blessed us with the Most Beautiful Miracle, Epitome of our Love .. we are blessed with a Cute lil BABY GIRL Please keep showering your Love and Blessings.” He wrote “Baby Is Here” in the video.

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz commented, "I’m so happy for you guys. You both entertain everyone and spread so much happiness, now god has showered you with the biggest blessing. Loads of love and good wishes.” While Bharti Singh wrote, “congratulations yahoooooooooooo baby girl jai mata di (sic)." Karan Singh Grover also commented writing, "Congratulations Dr sanket and Sugandha.. may the family forever stay blessed(sic)" Hiten Tejwani congratulated the new parents and wrote, "Congratulations guys ..god bless you and the little angel.”

We wish Sanket and Sugandh a heartiest congratulations!

