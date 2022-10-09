CONGRATULATIONS! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sheetal Maulik is all smiles as she buys a new car

 The actress of the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sheetal Maulik. She recently bought a car and is all smiles after it. Her friends and fellow cast members have been congratulating her.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 12:43
MUMBAI :It is always a big deal when you buy a new car with your own earnings. It becomes even a big deal when you live in an expensive city like Mumbai. The entertainment industry is quite difficult to survive in but there are people who manage to sustain and make a name.

One of them is the actress of the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sheetal Maulik. She recently bought a car and is all smiles after it. Her friends and fellow cast members have been congratulating her.

Tellychakkar also would like to extend our hearty congratulations to her on this joyous day and wish her all the luck ahead.

Check out the happy video here:

Sheetal Maulik is currently playing the character of Sonali Omkar Chavan on the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She is known for television shows Gutur Gu, Zindagi Khatti Meethi, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. She has been active in the television industry since 2005.

She started her career with small roles in television serials. Maulik got fame in the television industry with the show Akkad Bakkad Bambay Bo. After this she appeared in many television shows like Qayamat Ki Raat Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki Zindagi Khatt Meethi etc. Her 2010 serial Gutur Gu was quite popular in this, she was seen in the lead role alongside Sunil Grover.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Latest Video