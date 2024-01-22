Congratulations! Helly Shah buys herself a swanky new Mercedes, take a look

Helly Shah is a known actress of television and she has a massive fan following. She is best known for her roles in serials like Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.
MUMBAI: Helly Shah is a known actress of television and she has a massive fan following. She is best known for her roles in serials like Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

It's been quite some time that the actress has been away from the entertainment business. 

TV actress Helly Shah is beaming joyfully after treating herself to a luxurious Mercedes-Benz SUV worth Rs 1.3 crore. Despite the belated arrival of the birthday gift, Shah expressed gratitude, stating there's no better day than today. 

The actress wears a traditional yellow Anarkali suit in the shared photos, striking a pose beside her new 7-seater GLS model. Shah, known for her roles in shows like Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, debuted in 2010 with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal. Her latest acquisition adds a touch of glamour to her already illustrious career.

