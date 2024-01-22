Congratulations! Helly Shah buys herself a swanky new Mercedes, take a look

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is a known actress of television and she has a massive fan following. She is best known for her roles in serials like Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Helly Shah shares her experience of shooting in Darjeeling for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar

It's been quite some time that the actress has been away from the entertainment business.

TV actress Helly Shah is beaming joyfully after treating herself to a luxurious Mercedes-Benz SUV worth Rs 1.3 crore. Despite the belated arrival of the birthday gift, Shah expressed gratitude, stating there's no better day than today.

The actress wears a traditional yellow Anarkali suit in the shared photos, striking a pose beside her new 7-seater GLS model. Shah, known for her roles in shows like Swaragini and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, debuted in 2010 with Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal. Her latest acquisition adds a touch of glamour to her already illustrious career.

