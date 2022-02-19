Congratulations! Munmun Dutta took to social media to announce the launch of her own restaurant

MUMBAI: TV actress Munmun Dutta is well known for playing the role of Babita Iyer in the popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. She has been associated with the show for a long time and fans absolutely love her. Now the actress has announced the launch of her joint food venture.

Munmun Dutta revealed that her love for food made her enter the food business. She also mentioned the names of her restaurants in the caption along with some phone numbers and official handles of the restaurants. Sharing a video, she spoke about her new food joint.

“So excited and happy to announce the launch of my joint food venture with my rakhi brother and manager of 14 years, Mr Keyur Sheth. My passion for food is what drove me to this industry. And so , HERE WE ARE . Show us some love,” 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress wrote.

The actress has a massive fan following on social media as she is also quite active on Instagram. She often shares important updates from her life. Now she took to the photo-sharing website and announced that she is starting a new business venture with her rakhi brother and manager of 14 years Keyur Sheth.

Earlier the actress shared a video of herself dancing her heart out to the song ‘Dholida‘ from the film ‘Gangubai Kathiavadi,’ which features Alia Bhatt.



