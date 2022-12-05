CONGRATULATIONS! Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer welcomes baby girl

Popular TV actress Kratika Sengar and film actor Nikitin Dheer who had announced expecting their first child are now proud parents to a baby girl.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 11:33
baby

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

A lot of celebrity couples have announced embracing parenthood in recent times. 

After Gurmeet-Debina, Bharti-Haarsh, another popular couple are now proud parents of a newborn. 

Popular TV actress Kratika Sengar and film actor Nikitin Dheer who had announced expecting their first child are now proud parents to a baby girl. 

Kratika delivered the baby this morning. 

ALSO READ: Shocking! Trolls accuse Kratika Sengar Dheer of lying about her pregnancy

Well, the yummy mommy and daddy have been delighting the fans with beautiful pictures from their maternity shoot for some days now. 

Kratika was extremely active on social media throughout her pregnancy and delighted fans with some amazing posts. 

The actress shared some great moments of her journey throughout her pregnancy giving major goals to all the expecting mothers. 

We are sure that Kratika and Nikitin's family must be on the moon to welcome the little angel into their family. 

Kratika and Nikitin married in a lavish ceremony in the year 2014.

This is the couple's first child together. 

Many congratulations to Kratika and Nikitin!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Aww! Kratika Sengar- Nikitin Dheer share snaps of their maternity photoshoot


 

Kratika Sengar Nikitin Dheer baby girl Pankaj Dheer Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki Chennai Express Choti Saardaarni Colors Suryavanshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 11:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
MUST READ: Shilpa Shetty goes on a social media DETOX; says, “Bored of the monotony”
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty keeps sharing such inspiring videos and posts with fans. She recently also hosted a show called ‘...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shocking! Preesha in distress as doctors fail to save Nalini!
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan SPOTTED posing with Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki set; PIC GOES VIRAL
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has a crazy fan following. The Bollywood star is not only known for his acting chops but also...
Oh No! Rishi aka Rohit, is not satisfied by getting appreciated by this person on the sets of Bhagya Laxmi, Here's Why
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from the audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's...
Must Read! Ranveer Singh gives a quirky reply to a fan asking about his fashion sense
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his great acting skills and his unique fashion sense. Netizens often...
Here is what Sharmila Tagore has to say about sharing SCREEN SPACE with daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan!
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan’s mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is extremely fond of her daughter-in-law Kareena...
Recent Stories
shilpa
MUST READ: Shilpa Shetty goes on a social media DETOX; says, “Bored of the monotony”
Latest Video