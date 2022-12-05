CONGRATULATIONS! Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer welcomes baby girl

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

A lot of celebrity couples have announced embracing parenthood in recent times.

After Gurmeet-Debina, Bharti-Haarsh, another popular couple are now proud parents of a newborn.

Popular TV actress Kratika Sengar and film actor Nikitin Dheer who had announced expecting their first child are now proud parents to a baby girl.

Kratika delivered the baby this morning.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Trolls accuse Kratika Sengar Dheer of lying about her pregnancy

Well, the yummy mommy and daddy have been delighting the fans with beautiful pictures from their maternity shoot for some days now.

Kratika was extremely active on social media throughout her pregnancy and delighted fans with some amazing posts.

The actress shared some great moments of her journey throughout her pregnancy giving major goals to all the expecting mothers.

We are sure that Kratika and Nikitin's family must be on the moon to welcome the little angel into their family.

Kratika and Nikitin married in a lavish ceremony in the year 2014.

This is the couple's first child together.

Many congratulations to Kratika and Nikitin!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Aww! Kratika Sengar- Nikitin Dheer share snaps of their maternity photoshoot



