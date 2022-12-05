CONGRATULATIONS! Renee Dhyani all set to tie the knot on July 3

MUMBAI: Television hottie Renee Dhyani is well-known for her stint in the popular youth-based reality show Roadies 8. The pretty diva became a household name for the same and there was no looking back. 

Renee's career saw a huge rise as she went on to participate in another reality show, Bigg Boss 8, and managed to impress everyone with her presence. 

Apart from that, the beauty is also known for her appearances in shows like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Yeh Teri Galiyaan, and Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha among others. Last seen in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, she is all set to take the plunge and will tie the knot with Satya Verma, a Delhi-based software engineer by profession on July 3, in her hometown, Noida.

Informed a source aware of the development, “It’s an arranged match. The couple was introduced around a couple of months ago and the two are getting to know each other. They are compatible and what works for them is that they belong to different professions. They have gelled beautifully and are compatible.”

The Yeh Teri Galiyan actress is known to be feisty and vocal about her opinions. Media reports have it that while she has been offered a few daily soaps, she wants some time off for her personal life, as she is soon going to tie the knot.

We wish Renee all the marital bliss and lots of happiness in life!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of Television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

CREDIT: TOI

Latest Video