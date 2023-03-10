Congratulations! Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl

MUMBAI: Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 9 and have been happily married for a while. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the Bigg Boss 9 lovebirds penned down adorable messages for each other.

Keith and Rochelle tied the knot on 3 March 2018. They had a beach wedding in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The two have now announced the most wonderful news. Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao took to Instagram to announce that they are pregnant with their first child.

Now, congratulations are in order as the the couple as blessed with a baby girl. They took to their Instagram handle to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy. Take a look at the post below -

The duo has been married since 2018 and has appeared in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 9. Rochelle has previously been on Khatron Ke Khiladi and India's Laughter Champion. Keith has appeared in television shows such as Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Se, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Doli Armaano Ki, and others.

