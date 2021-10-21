Congratulations: Shireen Mirza celebrates her engagement ceremony with her family and close friends!

MUMBAI: Shireen Mirza has been in the news as she has taken a plunge in life and has decided to tie the knot!

The actor is tying the knot with Hasan Sartaj on Saturday, October 23. As per media reports, the wedding ceremony will be followed by a fancy reception that will be organised in Delhi for her in-laws on October 25.

The duo got engaged in the month of August this year and the engagement party was a close-knit affair organised only for friends and family. Pictures of their engagement and Mehendi ceremony have been breaking the internet and as the ceremony was conducted in Jaipur, the actress previously said, “Finally, I am engaged to Hasan! While he proposed to me on Valentine’s Day this year, this was an official function that took place on my birthday. It was a double dose of celebration for me. We had been contemplating a date for our engagement and finally, chose my birthday for it. It was a perfect and beautiful day.”

We wish Shireen all the goodluck and blessings for her married life ahead! (Also Read: Happiness! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza to get hitched on this date)

