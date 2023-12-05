Congratulations! Siddharth Nigam buys a new house; shares a glimpse of it on social media

Siddharth Nigam is well known actor in the field of television and recently, he debuted in Bollywood with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, the actor has finally made his dream come true by purchasing a new home in the city of dreams - Mumbai.
SIDDARTH NIGAM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on small screens.

He has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself through the medium.

He was last seen in and as Aladdin, where he romanced Avneet Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Siddharth also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he essayed the role of the younger version of Aamir Khan's character.

Post his show Aladdin went off-air, Siddharth took a break from television and did a few music videos.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his debut movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, where he played a pivotal role and the audience loved him in the movie.

After getting all the love and attention for the movie, Siddharth Nigam has achieved something big as he finally purchased a house in Mumbai.  

The actor took to social media and gave a glimpse of his house, where he captioned the photo, saying “New house , new beginnings! Our flat in Mumbai is finally a reality. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the support and blessings. Now, the best part - decorating the interiors! Can't wait to make this place homey and cozy”

Well, Siddharth has been working since a child and he has been saving up to buy his own home as he mentioned in many of his interviews. Finally, his dream came true.

This the result of his hard work and dedication of so many years that made his dreams turn into reality.

TellyChakkar congratulates Siddharth on this new beginning!

