Congratulations! The Kapil Sharma Show’s Navjot Singh Sidhu’s son Karan get married, check out the pictures

The former cricketer now has a lot to celebrate as his son Karan Sindhu has tied the knot with Inayat Randhawa. The wedding took place in Patiala.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 12:45
MUMBAI: Former cricketer, politician and Tv personality Navjot Singh Sidhu is best known for his wise cracks and shayaris on The Kapil Sharma Show. The former cricketer now has a lot to celebrate as his son Karan Sindhu has tied the knot with Inayat Randhawa. The wedding took place in Patiala.

Also Read- Interesting! Not Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu is back to showbiz with another comedy show, netizens' reaction is unmissable

Navjoy took to his social media page to share some joyous glimpses of the wedding and express his happiness as his son tied the knot. Sharing the pictures, Navjot captioned it, “Son's Wedding Day… “Cup Of Joy” !!” 

While Karan looked dashing in an off white embroidered sherwani, Inayat looked gorgeous in a printed light pink lehenga with heavy jewelry to compliment the look. The entire family is seen too where Navjot looks very happy in a purple sherwani. Check out the stunning pictures her;

In June 2023, Navjot had introduced his to-be-daughter in law. His post on X read, “The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother …. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of mother Ganges, a new beginning, introducing our would be daughter in law Inayat Randhawa . They exchanged promise bands.”

Also Read-Explosive! Navjot Singh Sidhu sentenced to one year in jail

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

