CONGRATULATIONS! Vineet Kumar Singh TIES THE KNOT with longtime girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray

MUMBAI : A lot of celebrities are planning or are in the middle of getting married.

And joining the bandwagon is actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray. The two got married on November 29 and have shared first photos as husband and wife.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Kumar Chaudhary opens up on bagging Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, says he was initially considered for some other role, talks about his brother bond with C.I.D co-star Ajay Nagrath)

On Tuesday evening, the actor shared the first photos of himself and his wife. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “29/11/2021 Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life!Thank you everyone for your love and blessings.”

As soon as Vineet Kumar Singh shared the photos, his friends and fans dropped congratulatory messages in the post’s comments section. While Aahana Kumra wrote, “Vineeetttt! Ruch!!!!!!! Congrats both of you!!!”, Saloni Gaur commented, “Congratulations Vineet.” Vineet’s fans were also overjoyed with the news. “Big big congratulations to u both,may u both be together till eternity,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “How beautiful congratulations and a lifetime of happiness to both of you.”

On the work front, Vineet was last seen in Tryst With Destiny, which is currently streaming on SonyLIV. He recently announced a film titled Dil Hai Gray, which also stars Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Oberoi.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Vineet Kumar Singh: Great to see how social media is being used to help others)

CREDIT: Indian Express