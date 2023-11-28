Congratulations! Vineet Raina got hitched for the second time with long-time partner Apeksha Raina; Shweta Tiwari shared a glimpse of marriage

MUMBAI: One of the most well-known faces in the television industry is Vineet Raina. Thanks to his remarkable acting abilities and stunning appearance, the actor has left his mark on the hearts of millions of people. Working in well-known serials such as Ishq Mein Marjawan, My Lost Home, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Kasak, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Tu Aashiqui, Begusarai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Punar Vivah, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, and many more has allowed him to demonstrate his acting prowess. Vineet got married for the second time and is currently enjoying great success in his personal life. The actor wed Apeksha Raina, the love of his life, and their wedding photos are lovely.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Raina to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallan post leap)

Shweta Tiwari shared a number of looks from television actor Vineet Raina's second marriage on her Instagram profile on November 27, 2023. In a small ceremony in Jammu, the actor wed Apeksha Raina, the love of his life. The actor's dulhaniya, Apeksha, a nurse by trade, can be seen elegantly entering her wedding while wearing the phoolon ka chadar in initial look. Another view shows Vineet and Apeksha entering the stage for the jaimala ceremony with the largest smiles on their faces.

Apeksha, Vineet Raina's bride, chose a brightly colored wedding gown instead of the in-vogue pastel shades. The bride wore a stunning kalidaar lehenga with elaborate gold zari embroidery all over it. Apeksha accessorized her lehenga with a blouse in a contrasting shade of green. A translucent veil and a velvet dupatta finished the bride's ensemble. Her style was finished with a handbag, dewy makeup, a maang-teeka, bangles, kaleeras, a statement necklace, and earrings. However, Vineet looked good wearing a velvet doshala and pagdi with an ivory-colored sherwani.

According to earlier rumors, Vineet and Apeksha Raina would get married a second time. According to a person close to the marriage, the couple would exchange vows in accordance with Kashmiri Hindu customs. According to the insider, Vineet and Apeksha clicked right away, and it's wonderful to see a star give love another chance.

The source said, "Vineet and Apeksha developed an instant liking for each other. However, they chose to let their relationship evolve gradually and organically. The two had originally planned to get married in the latter part of 2024. Their idea was to spend enough time together and get to know each other more before they took the plunge. However, they eventually decided to advance their big day. The wedding is being planned according to the Kashmiri Hindu rituals. It's nice that Vineet is giving both love and marriage a second chance."

Tanushree Kaushal, a television actress, and Vineet Raina were previously married. The couple wed in 2009, however, they divorced in 2011 after only two years of marriage. Tanushree had previously discussed her relationship with Vineet and said that they realized they couldn't last as a married couple.

(Also read: WOW: Checkout the LOOK TRANSFORMATION of Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Vineet Raina!)

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of Television, Bollywood and the OTT space.

