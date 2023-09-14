EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Raina to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallan post leap

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of television shows are going through various changes in the storyline, characters and leaps.

Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallan that is successfully running on small screens for several months has become everyone's favorite.

The popular TV show stars Kaveri Priyam and Paras Arora in the lead roles.

And now, months after the show premiered on small screens, it is all set for a leap.

The leap will mark Kaveri's character Amrita's exit from the show.

With actors exiting from the show, new entries too are happening.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actor Vineet Raina is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam’s track comes to an end in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan

Vineet will be essaying a very important character post the leap.

We all know that actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is roped in to play the lead after Kaveri's exit.

Vineet has previously been a part of shows like Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Vaidehi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Punar Vivah, Udaan, Laptaganj, Kaala Teeka, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, and Choti Sarrdaarni among others.

How excited are you for Vineet's entry in the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “Characters live forever”, Amrita aka Kaveri Priyam talks about the upcoming track and reports of Amrita dying, read to find out