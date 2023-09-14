EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Raina to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallan post leap

Vineet has previously been a part of shows like Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Vaidehi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Punar Vivah, Udaan, Laptaganj, Kaala Teeka, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, and Choti Sarrdaarni among others.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 12:51
Vineet Raina

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are going through various changes in the storyline, characters and leaps. 

Sony SAB's show Dil Diyaan Gallan that is successfully running on small screens for several months has become everyone's favorite. 

The popular TV show stars Kaveri Priyam and Paras Arora in the lead roles. 

And now, months after the show premiered on small screens, it is all set for a leap. 

The leap will mark Kaveri's character Amrita's exit from the show. 

With actors exiting from the show, new entries too are happening. 

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actor Vineet Raina is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam’s track comes to an end in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan

Vineet will be essaying a very important character post the leap. 

We all know that actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is roped in to play the lead after Kaveri's exit.

Vineet has previously been a part of shows like Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Vaidehi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Punar Vivah, Udaan, Laptaganj, Kaala Teeka, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, and Choti Sarrdaarni among others. 

How excited are you for Vineet's entry in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “Characters live forever”, Amrita aka Kaveri Priyam talks about the upcoming track and reports of Amrita dying, read to find out

Sindoor Tere Naam Ka Vaidehi Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Punar Vivah Udaan Laptaganj Kaala Teeka Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Choti Sarrdaarni Vineet Raina Dil Diyaan Gallan Kaveri Priyam Devoleena Bhattacharjee Paras Arora Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/14/2023 - 12:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Ishaan starts regretting his harsh words to Isha
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
EXCLUSIVE! Sandeep Anand on May I Come In Madam? Season 2: The best part is we all got a break of 6 years and got a chance to prepare ourselves and work on new things
MUMBAI:After a gap of 6 years, Star Bharat's popular comedy series May I Come In Madam? is all set for a new season. ...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Shantanu and Savi search for Isha, the latter about to get hit by a truck
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive! “I was nervous and panicking, I was scared of whether I would be able to pull it off ", Prachi Bansal played the role of Goddess Ganga on Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap, her first mythological show, and more!
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Raina to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallan post leap
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Anupamaa: Second Chance! Anuj gives Pakhi the power to decide, Romil forgiven
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Shriya Saran
Trolled! "How is she handling the child?" netizens troll actress Shriya Saran
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prachi Bansal
Exclusive! “I was nervous and panicking, I was scared of whether I would be able to pull it off ", Prachi Bansal played the role of Goddess Ganga on Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap, her first mythological show, and more!
Vijhay Badlaani
EXCLUSIVE! Vijhay Badlaani opens up on performing scenes with experienced actors like Nimai Bali and Aarya Bhatta in GHKKPM, says, ''I don't know what magic they have. I feel like I am a fresher in front of them''
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Whoa! From Hina Khan to Mr Faisu, check out the remuneration given to these challengers
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Udaariyan fame Abhishek Kumar to participate in the show
Kapil Sharma
OMG! Kapil Sharma warns fans against scammers claiming to sell tickets of his show, says “never charge our audiences a single penny”
Gauahar Khan
SCARY! Gauahar Khan opens up on an eve-teasing incident, shares how a bunch of boys followed her on a bike