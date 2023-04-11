Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ali Merchant ties the knot with Andleeb Zaidi

Ali Merchant is a well-known actor, anchor, DJ, and music producer. He is best known for his roles in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.
MUMBAI: Ali Merchant is a well-known actor, anchor, DJ, and music producer.

He is best known for his roles in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

Recently, he was seen in the reality show Lock Upp. He won the hearts of the audience, and his game was loved by all.

Soon the actor will be seen in a web series where he will play a cop.

Now, congratulations are in order as Ali Merchant is finally married to model Andleeb Zaidi. The pictures posted by the actor is simple beautiful and dreamy. Take a look at the post -

Indeed the couple looks happily in love and fans shower all the blessings towards them. All the pictures look straight out of a fairytail.

TellyChakkar congratulates Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi for their new beginnings.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

 

