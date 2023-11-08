Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pooja Joshi welcomes 2nd daughter! Read More!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show is iconic and has taken many actors to the top of their careers like Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and many more. It has been the longest running show with many actors who have come and gone.

One of those actors is Pooja Joshi Arora who has essayed the role of Hina Khan’s best friend and Bhabhi Varsha. The latter announced her second pregnancy with husband Manish Arora in July with businessman husband.

Congratulations are in order for the couple, because the actress has welcomed her second child, a baby girl and she took to Instagram to announce the news. Check out the post here:

Pooja and Manish tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2017.

We wish the couple the heartiest congratulations on the birth of their baby girl and wish her the healthiest and happiest life.

