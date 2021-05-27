CONTROVERSIAL: Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan got mired in controversies several times, read on

MUMBAI: A popular singer, Aditya Narayan has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. He is also a popular host. The Indian Idol 12 host has a huge fan following.

However, Aditya Narayan, who just revealed that he wants to be the first Indian musician to win and perform at the Grammy, has recently been under the radar of the public. Be it for issuing a public apology for his demeaning comment on the Indian Idol stage or for reacting to singer Amit Kumar’s remark about Kishore Kumar Special episode. But this is not the first time that the singer has been a part of controversies. There have been instances in the past too. Here’s a look at Aditya Narayan’s controversial moments:

1 Aditya was recently asked about the criticism that Indian Idol faced for its Kishore Kumar Special episode, especially after Amit Kumar’s statement on the same. Responding to this in an interview with ETimes TV, he stated, “I believe we should respect everybody’s opinion but focus on putting on a good show and by the way the Kishore Kumar episode rated very well. And mind you we are not competing with Kishore Kumar. We are celebrating Kishore Kumar. Haven’t you seen at music lovers’ after party the kind of people singing Kishore Kumar songs? So, that’s it.”

2 In one of the recent episodes of Indian Idol 12, Aditya made a remark that showed Maharashtra town Alibaug in poor light on national TV. This didn’t go well with MNS and they demanded an apology from the makers. The party even warned the show and channel of taking action if they fail to issue an apology. Following this, Aditya issued a public apology on social media in written as well as in a video. He wrote, “I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I’m currently hosting. The intention was never to hurt anyone.”

3 After the Kishore Kumar episode controversy and Amit Kumar’s remark on the show, Aditya was seen indirectly mocking the singer. In the episode where Kumar Sanu was the special guest, he was seen cheekily asking the singer about the genuineness of his remarks for the contestants. He cheekily asked, “Sir, you have praised the contestants on the show today. I want to ask if you have done it from your heart or someone from our team asked you to.”

4 During Indian Idol 11, host Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar were seen involved in some romantic drama on the sets. A fake wedding announcement was made on the show around Valentine's Day and even Aditya's parents gave various statements on having Neha as their bahu. Post this episode, there were rumours that both of them have actually gotten married. However, Adita later revealed that all the wedding drama was for TRPs of the show.

5 In a video that went viral in 2017, Aditya got into a brawl with the airport staff for being asked to pay Rs 13,000 for excess baggage. He was seen getting into a fight with the airport staff and was also accused of using inappropriate language against them. Reports suggest that he was to board the flight from Raipur to Mumbai only after he had duly apologised.

6 In 2018, Aditya was in the news for getting arrested for rash driving. This happened after he hit an autorickshaw while driving. He also took the autorickshaw driver and the lady passenger to the hospital and got their treatment done. Later, the lady passenger launched a police complaint against him. Reportedly, he was further granted bail on the same day by paying a fine of Rs 10,000.

