CONTROVERSY: Absolute Shame on People Supporting #VIRDAS: says Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Raj Singh Arora

MUMBAI : There are a lot of controversies revolving around Vir Das’ stint at the Kennedy Centre for which he has been based on the stand up of ‘Coming from 2 Indias’.

Ever since the comedian narrated the monologue at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, many netizens including some celebrities like Kangana Ranaut have been slamming him for the same. Let us tell you, in the monologue, Vir Das pointed out that he comes from a country that worships women during the day and commits atrocities against them at the night.

Well, his comments didn't go down well with many Indians. Like many people, TV actor Raj Singh Arora too slammed Vir Das on Twitter. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor penned an open letter to Vir Das, in which he addressed him as 'Vir Das Gas'. He shared a couple of open letters on Twitter and captioned the post as, "To give a FULL CONTEXT to what I said & meant ....."

Moreover, Raj Singh Arora also tweeted, "Absolute Shame on People Supporting #VIRDAS Shame on you. Every Nation has problems & YES WE DO TOO BIG ONES. but have never seen an American Insult his country in the name of Stand Up #India WOKE #Liberals got together & patted each on the Back for their Politics & #Modi Hate !"

A user countered Raj's opinion by stating, "If that's what you think no other country's comedian speaks out about der own country, dat just means, u haven't been following ANY other comedians other than ur own country's!What Vir Das said was da truth!Hiding it, "protecting" ur country's name, actually same as siding w/criminals!."

Raj Singh Arora asked the user, "Please share a Link of an American Insulting America on an International Stage?" When the female user sent Trevor's video, Raj replied, "He is debating with the audience in a domestic TV in-house show like a TV debate. He is civil non insulting about race issues explaining in context NOT insulting the country or its people & ends by talking about chicken wings !!!"

