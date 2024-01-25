Controversy! Actress Kirti Verma’s plea of travel abroad gets REJECTED by PMLA Court in ₹263 Cr TDS refund scam

MUMBAI: The PMLA court denied the request of Kirti Verma, a former GST officer who is now an actress, to go overseas because she might use the money obtained from crime related to the Rs263 crore TDS refund scandal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that Tanaji Mandal Adhikari, the primary accused in the case and a former Income Tax inspector, collaborated with others to deceive the system to produce the enormous TDS refunds. After that, these illicit proceeds were transferred into several bank accounts, with M/s SB Enterprises owned by Bhushan Anant Patil serving as one of the primary recipients. Verma was allegedly associated with Patil, according to the ED.

Verma had petitioned the court to be allowed to go to Dubai from January 25 to January 31 to work to enhance her career in the film industry. The prosecution opposed the plea, claiming Tanaji had admitted that Rajesh Mathani had communicated with a Shaikh Al Mulla from Dubai. The proceeds of crime were invested in the Dubai firms through shell corporations. The money trail demonstrates that hawala conduits were used to infuse money. Therefore, according to ED, there's a good likelihood Verma will sever the money trail.

Verma was earlier asked to notify the investigating officer upon her return to India, the central agency added. She then went to Nepal, Thailand, and Pattaya without telling the authorities. The ED's apprehension is justified, the court said, noting the incident.

“The applicant appears to have taken everything granted and not following the direction given by the court scrupulously. If such conduct of the applicant is permitted, that would amount to the use of the process of the court for illegal activities in Dubai,” said the court.

