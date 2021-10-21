CONTROVERSY: Kamya Punjabi takes to social media to PROTEST against Aryan Khan’s arrest

MUMBAI : Since many Bollywood celebrities including Pooja Bedi, Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh and others have come out in support of Aryan Khan, Television actor Kamya Panjabi tweeted about actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail application getting rejected by a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court.

“What has happened to our judiciary system? Aam janta trusts our judiciary system as they are a neutral body and hence not supposed to be biased. This is harassment and a one-sided opinion. There are so many other ways to interrogate, like house arrest etc. Why keep in jail? #AryanKhan,” she tweeted.

“If #NCB has the drug peddler’s number, why doesn’t NCB figure out from their chat and call the source or the distributor and arrest them? Keep them in jail and interrogate if you really want India to be free from #Drugs #AryanKhan #StopThisHarassment #ArrestDrugDistributors,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The NCB said on Wednesday that the police have found drug-related WhatsApp messages between Aryan and a debutante actress, reported ANI. However, her identity has not yet been revealed.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan are yet to make a statement on Aryan’s arrest. (Also Read: Must Read! How is SRK’s son Aryan Khan counting his days in Arthur jail, here we give you the insights)

CREDIT: HT