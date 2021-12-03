CONTROVERSY: Nishant Bhat confronts Abhijeet Bichakule on his HOMOPHOBIC COMMENT ‘Main pura Mard hoon’ on Rajiv Adaita

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has some massive fights and controversies going on.

Among the contestants, there have been new wild card entries and one of them is Abhishek Bichukale. Bigg Boss 15's latest episode saw Nishant Bhat questioning wildcard contestant Abhijeet Bhichukale if he made a homophobic comment against Rajiv Adatia on the show.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant to break her marriage with her husband Ritesh in the house?)

Nishant walks up to him and tells him that he makes several unpleasant comments while talking to people. He then goes on to ask him directly if made a homophobic comment while talking about Rajiv. The politician interrupts him and says he never said anything like this and also informs him that this issue had already reached him through Pratik Sehajpal, who had confronted him over the same.

Abhijeet Bhichukale informs Nishant that he talked about himself and he made a particular comment and it was only related to him. He had said, "Main pura mard hoon". He explains that he meant that mostly girls are a fan of male celebrities and male are crazy about actresses and it was nothing related to showing a dislike of or prejudice against gay people. He further stated he keeps calling himself handsome hunk and it had nothing to do with anything. Tejasswi Prakash, Rajiv Adatia keep asking him why he made a comment like 'I am pura mard'. However, Abhijeet denied saying it and stayed firm on his ground that he was singing a song for Devoleena Bhattacherjee.

Nishant takes him on a side and tries to make him understand that even last night, he made a joke which was not pleasant but he let it go because he knew that everyone was having fun. Abhijeet also agreed and said that everything that happened last night was fun and he should not take it to heart. Nishant tells Bhichukale that he should not make comments about someone as it might affect anyone's feelings.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia in the danger zone, might get eliminated this weekend?)

CREDIT: TOI