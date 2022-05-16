Controversy! Rakhi Sawant gets massively trolled for imitating THIS Lock UPP contestant, see netizens’ reactions

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’
rakhi1

MUMBAI: Drama queen Rakhi Sawant, known for her controversial opinions and outspoken attitude, has recently become the trolled for mimicking Poonam Pandey, who has been the center of attention since her appearance in Lock Upp.

In the video Rakhi is seen sitting back in her car and posing for the shutterbugs who ask her to pose once like Poonam. She, dressed in a red revealing dress, takes out her tongue and tries mimicking her before heading off to her destination.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Rakhi Sawant finds new love; introduces him to media via video call

Netizens have brutally trolled Rakhi in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "Sometimes actors or actresses behave like this to get attention", while another wrote, "We can still bear your tantrum but not cheapness....your gesture is most vulgar. Be like a responsible lady to society."

Another comment reads, "Shame, why behaving cheap?", while another jokingly commented, "Tauba Tauba Tauba saari raat barbaad kar di". Another netizen even wrote, "Worst personality award to her". The video has been getting viral on the internet.

Also Read: Shocking! Rakhi Sawant gets ex-husband Ritiesh’s tattoo removed

Meanwhile, in one of the Lock Upp episodes, the Lock Upp News section, one news item was featured about Karan Johar ignoring Rakhi at the RRR success bash, while South stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR's warm response to her had caught everyone's attention. After this news flash, Poonam Pandey was seen taking Rakhi's side sharing her experience of working in the South film industry.

