CONTROVERSY: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh and Karan Kundrra have a MASSIVE SHOWDOWN; latter settles scores by saying, “called Ritesh a coward who abandoned his wife as he got scared that his business would suffer.”

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bigg Boss 15 has been amusing the viewers and as Rakhi Sawant has marked an entry along with her husband Ritesh, there are some more controversies being sparked.

Recently, the weekend ka vaar episode saw a huge fight between Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and Karan Kundrra as during a task Ritesh called Tejasswi and Karan's relationship fake and just for the game. During another task, Karan got a chance to settle scores and he made some personal comments regarding Rakhi and Ritesh's relationship. He called Ritesh a coward who abandoned his wife as he got scared that his business would suffer. In the latest episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ritesh sat to have a conversation about #TejRan.

During the conversation, Devoleena shared with Ritesh that he has misunderstood Tejasswi Prakash as she knows her from outside and she feels Tejasswi is not one of not those girls who would fake a relationship to be on the show. Ritesh immediately added that he doesn't think it is fake from Tejasswi's side and has sympathy for her and it is just a teenage love. He further added that he knows about Karan's past relationships but he never commented about it.

Ritesh said, "I am a guy and I can understand another man's truth especially about things like this. I knew that he had 4/5 girlfriends in the past but I never brought that topic up or ever told Karan that what's the guarantee of #TejRan as you had 4/5 girlfriends in the past, because that would have a personal attack. I would never attack someone personally. I don't feel someone needs to show-off to his partner or the viewers that he likes or loves the other person. Do you think if I love Rakhi, I need to show to the world by hugging and kissing her all the time. I should have a feeling that's enough."

Devoleena also agrees on the show-off thing and says, "Ye baat aapne sahi kahi hai."

