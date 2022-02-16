CONTROVERSY: Ritesh accuses Rakhi Sawant of spoiling his life and getting insulted on national TV, claims the actress

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant announced her separation with husband Ritesh Singh with a social media post on Monday, February 14.

The actress revealed that her husband got into legal trouble after his Bigg Boss 15 stint. She added that he accused her of spoiling his life by making him suffer major losses, getting insulted on national TV. Further, Rakhi disclosed that she was bearing Ritesh and his behaviour because she wanted them to have a good life and relationship later. As she continued, the actress shared that he also questioned her why she kissed him in public on camera.

Rakhi Sawant further spoke about how heartbroken she is with Ritesh leaving her midway. “I feel he used me,” she stated and added that he has not given her any security. She added that he cannot accuse her of using him.

During the conversation, Rakhi Sawant also spoke about her three weddings with Ritesh in Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Concluding her statement Rakhi added, “Thank you so much ki aapne mera dil todda.” She also confessed her love for him and his family.

CREDIT: TOI