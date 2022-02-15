CONTROVERSY: Urfi Javed receives the WRATH of the internet users for her latest post on Valentine's Day!

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed is aware of the negative comments coming her way and speaking about these trolls.

(Also Read: Oops! Netizens compare Deepika Padukone with Urfi Javed over her red-hot attire during the ‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions)

She mentioned that after Bigg Boss OTT a lot of people started noticing me, but they know me for my fashion choices and they write to me that I've a weird fashion sense and they are busy trolling me. They have got a reason to troll me and I am keeping them busy. These trolls don't affect me, they don't bother me at all.

She is known for her unconventional fashion choices and has often been under the radar of the netizens. Once again, Urfi has received the wrath of the internet users for her latest post on Valentine's Day.

Urfi Javed wore an olive green shirt with denim but gave a spin to it by wearing it in a reverse way. She flaunted her back and even wore her chain 'ulta.' The people in the comments section wrote how she needs to be shifted to be a "mental asylum" for experimenting with such tricks. Take a look at the Instagram post here:

A user wrote, "Dimag Ghutne me h aaj proof ho gya (sic)" Another comment read: "Shirt ko ulti karke pahen liya to modelling aur ham pahne to pagal kahlate hai." One of the other users wrote, "Face & height achi hoti to ye sab nahi karna padta" (Had you had a good face and height, you wouldn't have to be pulling such stunts) One even suggested that Urfi Javed be sent to mental asylum by writing, 'is ko koi pagal khane bhej kar aao.'

(Also Read: Oh No: Fan requests Urfi Javed for a picture, spits GUTKA!)

CREDIT: TOI