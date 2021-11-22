CONTROVERSY! Vishal Kotian won't bat an eyelid before sacrificing a relationship to forge ahead in the game: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on entering Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee has not only been renowned as Gopi Bahu from her TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya but also rose to immense fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

She became close friends with Rashami Desai and their friendship was loved by the audience. She recently entered Bigg Boss 15 as a guest and as she tried giving advice to contestant Vishal Kotian, he was observed making shrewd comments about her of how Devoleena was not even a part of the top 7 and that she is in no position to be giving advices.

Now, Salman Khan introduced three wild card contestants of the show i.e., Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Abhijeet Bichukale.

Ahead of entering the show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently had a candid interaction with ETimes TV, in which the TV actress said that she is entering the house as a rival. She said, "I had never imagined that I would become such an important part of Bigg Boss. So, I feel happy and fortunate. It is good to be made to feel special. Main sab kuchh kar chuki hoon, I just need the trophy now. I am entering as a rival. I can't say no to Bigg Boss (BB). The show is very close to my heart and I feel blessed to have got an opportunity to be a part of BB again."

When asked about Vishal, she said, "Of course, I was angry and upset with what Vishal said about me. If he had said it to my face, I would have given him a befitting reply. Mera gussa tab tak thanda nahi hota jab tak main react nahi kar leti. He claims to be the maha gyaani inside the house par sabse zyada bewakoof wohi lag rahe hain ghar mein. He doesn't even know how to treat a guest. They come to guide you in your game. If you are insulting a guest on BB, it means that you must be doing it in real life as well, as the show is all about bringing out your true personality. He is someone who hasn't valued relationships he has forged on the show, be it with his friends or sister (Shamita). Unn hi ki buraayi karte ho aur dhokha dete ho. Agar game pehle hai rishte baad mein toh aapko rishte banaane hi nahi chahiye the, baahar jaakar rishte banaao. It shows that he is not honest in his relationships and won't bat an eyelid before sacrificing it to forge ahead in the game. I don't like such people."

