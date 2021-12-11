CONTROVERSY: ‘Why do you walk naked in award functions?’ - Nia Sharma expresses how she has been SLUT- SHAMED by her friends!

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma is known for her bold fashion choices and she often goes skinny dipping with her posts on social media. The actress has been shamed often and she has even confessed how her fashion choices has been looked down upon.

Nia is known for television shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She has also been a part of reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Box Cricket League. She made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia said that she was shamed for her choices in fashion. “I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Then I was told, ‘Why do you walk naked in award functions?’ Naked toh maine English mein bol diya, mujhe toh Hindi mein bola gaya tha (I said it in English but I was told this in Hindi), and by my only friends,” she said.

Nia said that her image on social media also caused issues in her past relationship. “A few times, somebody I would be seeing, they had problems with the image portrayal on social media. I did not understand, how is that hampering a personal equation? I never could understand. Social media is social media, usko wahin rehne do na yaar (let it remain that),” she said.

