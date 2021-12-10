MUST READ: Netizens REACT as Nia Sharma films a reel despite SORE THIGHS AND BACK!

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma has made quite a lot of headlines for her bold fashion choices and how she has been trolled too. She was recently seen on the digital platform in the season of Jamai Raja and however, we do not seen too much of her on the screens.

It was only recently that we reported how in a candid conversation with a media portal, Nia Sharma shares what’s keeping her away from doing television shows, “Honestly there’s not much work that has come my way. I’m not consciously keeping away, but this year no project has materialized for me. I don’t know why nothing is coming my way. Nobody has approached me!”

Well, now, n Nia Sharma’s latest reel that she posted, we see her shaking a leg on a very chirpy Haryanvi song along with two other dancers in the background. In the reel, Nia was seen wearing a hot pink sports bra and matching leggings. She completed her sporty look by wearing white sneakers!

Sharing the reel Nia Sharma wrote the caption as, ” Sore thighs.. Sore back…But reel to banegi hi banegi..”

Nia’s recent reel was showered with love by her fans. While one user commented, ‘hot’, another one commented, “U looking so sexy.” One user commented, “Superb (with two fire emojis), Another user wrote, “What a nice song and dance also.” Other than all this, her comment section is filled with heart, fire, and heart eyes emojis!

It’s for sure that Nia’s fans are super crazy behind her dance moves. Well, not only her dance videos, but her fans also swoon over the stunning pictures that she keeps on posting now and then.

