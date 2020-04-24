Coronavirus lockdown: Here’s how Devoleena Bhattacharjee virtually shares workload with others; check

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular television actresses. She rose to fame with her portrayal of the character of Gopi Bahu in the popular daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was also seen in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. She enjoys a huge fan following.

The Bengali beauty was already a known name when she made an entry into Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. However, her popularity reached greater heights when people loved her bahu-bani-babe avatar in the show. Many of her fans were disheartened when Devo was suddenly evicted in the fourth week during the mini finale. However, the actress made an amazing comeback thereafter thereby winning hearts again.

As luck would have it, her presence inside the Bigg Boss house was short-lived as she had to make an exit again owing to a serious back injury. She did make a comeback later on not as a contestant but as fellow housemate Rashami Desai’s connection. However, ardent fans of Devoleena could not stop praising her cute and funny banters with the other contestants and activeness during every task conducted inside the controversial reality show.

As of now, Devoleena is under home quarantine and making the most of her time indulging in multiple tasks thereby keeping herself busy. In the midst of all this, the actress has shared a hilarious video in which she is seen doing household chores along with a few others. However, all of them are seen sharing the workload virtually and not in real life thereby giving out a strong message related to following the lockdown rules and maintaining social distance from each other. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress is seen wearing a yellow-colored night suit while cleaning her TV post with a cloth which she hands over to someone else (virtually) as seen in the video. This chain of events continues in the video as every person is seen doing their household chores within the confines of their homes.

Take a look at the video below:

Credits: Pinkvilla