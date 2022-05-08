COUPLE GOALS! Aishwarya and Neil celebrated his birthday at this special place from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets

knowing that Sai is pregnant, she fears her position with Virat and the house. Pakhi is going mad with jealousy but destiny plays a cruel game with Sai again. What will Sai do now that Virat and Pakhi have come much closer?

 

Aishwarya-Neil

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Virat and Pakhi have become good friends due to Pakhi’s pregnancy. Now, knowing that Sai is pregnant, she fears her position with Virat and the house. Pakhi is going mad with jealousy but destiny plays a cruel game with Sai again. What will Sai do now that Virat and Pakhi have come much closer?

During Pakhi’s nine months of pregnancy, Sai will be tortured really badly by Pakhi. She will also threaten Sai that she will snatch Virat away from her after the delivery. Sai won’t lose her calm throughout the nine months until Pakhi gives birth to the child. Sai will soon send Pakhi to jail for creating a ruckus in her life by forcefully becoming the surrogate mother and then trying to steal the child.

As we know it was Virat aka Neil Bhatt's birthday yesterday, Pakhi aka Aishwarya took him to the most special place that was the reason behind their relationship's beginning, check it out: 

Pakhi will deliver a healthy baby boy and soon Sai will also complete her pregnancy, the show is soon set to focus on the kids and change the storyline to more child-centric. 

