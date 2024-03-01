Curious! Kesar from Kyuki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is all prepped up for the big day, check it out

MUMBAI: Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows. Zee TV aired the first episode of its latest show ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ and the audience loved it. The show marks the return of actress Manasi Joshi Roy. It also stars Vibhuti Thakur and Navika Kotia. The show is produced by Gurodev Bhalla Productions.

In the recent episodes we have seen how Kesar dances with Suraj but Kabir, on seeing this, doesn’t feel good. However, Ambika takes him away and informs him that someone had threatened Suraj.

Kabir seems uninterested in the topic and tells Ambika that he is leaving from there. Meanwhile, we see Kesar and Suraj dancing like a queen and king, where Suraj even lifts Kesar up.

Now as we know that Kesar’s life is filled with a lot of twists and turns, one of the most difficult parts for her would be to decide between Suraj and Kabir.

However, things are going to get really interesting in the upcoming episode as there is going to be a wedding. Take a look at the picture below:

As we can see in the picture, Kesar aka Nivaki Kotia sitting in wedding attire but we don't know who she is getting married to.

