Dabangii: Exclusive! Yashashri Masurkar Reflects On Her Acting Journey From "Rang Badalti Odhani" To "Dabangii"

MUMBAI: Yashashri Masurkar, a well-known Indian actress and voice artist in Hindi television, gained fame with her debut role as Kanak in Star One's "Rang Badalti Odhani." Currently, she is captivating audiences in the popular Sony TV show "Dabangii," where she plays the character 'Bela.'

"Dabangii" premiered on October 30, 2023, and has garnered significant attention for its high ratings and TRP. In this exclusive interview, Yashashri shares her experiences and insights into her journey with "Dabangii."

Dabangii is a top-rated show on Sony TV. How has your journey with Dabangii been?

It has been a great experience working on "Dabangii." Initially, I was unsure about working with children, but I've come to enjoy their company. Contrary to my expectations, the kids on set are poised and professional. Zahi, who plays my kid in the show, is always with me and has become my darling. Mahi Bhadra, portraying Dabangii, is remarkable at such a young age. Working with them has brought out the child in me and made emotional scenes easier. I've become a kid again with them.

Playing the role of a mother is not easy. How has your experience of playing a mother been?

It is a bit challenging, especially since I'm not particularly fond of kids. However, observing mothers around me, including my own, has helped. I've also been watching a show called "Gilmore Girls" on Netflix, which depicts a mother-daughter relationship similar to Zahi and Bela's. Drawing inspiration from this unique show has aided my preparation for Dabangii.

You've played various roles in different shows. Which one has been your favourite so far?

That's a tough question. My first role as Khanak holds a special place in my heart as it brought me popularity and a foothold in the Hindi industry. I also enjoyed portraying Mrignayani. Recently, I did an episodic show for the Atrangi channel where I played a lesbian character, and I found it enjoyable.

How much do you miss playing Khanak and the show "Rang Badalti Odhani"?

I miss it a lot. "Rang Badalti Odhani" was my first show, and it was a romantic one. I miss playing such characters because I was around 19-20 when I did it. Now, with a better understanding of relationships and emotions, I believe I can portray those characters even more effectively.

