MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Sargun Mehta and Ravie  Dubey, are one of entertainment’s power couples, they decided to turn into producers and launched their production house Dreamiyata Entertainment. The two have launched a new show in their kitty titled Dalchini and the show is doing quite well for itself. The show stars Rohit Chaudhary and Maira Dharti Mehra in the leading roles. It also showcases Manini Mishra, Raman Dhagga, Mamta Rana, Ranjit Riaz Sharma and many others in pivotal roles.

(Also Read:Exclusive! Rajrani can justify her actions, her characteristics and personality has its own arc: Manini De on shooting for Dalchini

The show narrates a tale of Dalchini follows the story of Falak (Dalchini) who has a passion for cooking but is uneducated. How she follows her passion amid the difficulties posed by her mother-in-law and fights back the challenges forms the crux of the show.

Well, now there is good news for the entire team of Dalchini as the show completes 100 episodes today!

Actor Paras Randhawa took to his social media handle to share his happiness and how they celebrated this special day on the sets. Not only that, they also gathered for a team photograph and made some memories too.

Take a look:

We wish the entire team of Dalchini heartiest congratulations on achieving this new feat!

(Also Read: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Gautam Vig roped in for Dangal's show Dalchini

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, OTT projects and Hindi movies.


 

