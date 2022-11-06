Dance Deewane Junior: Love Is In The Air! Witness the magic of love in the presence of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face difficult challenges from the judges and impress them.

In the upcoming episode, we will get to see one of the most romantic jodi of recent time, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash on the sets of Dance Deewane Junior. Karan will be left speechless as Tejasswi enters with a delightful performance. Tejasswi even goes to propose to Karan by going on one knee with a rose in her hand but with all love and care, Karan stops her. We will witness the magic of love this time as Karan confesses how wonderfully Tejasswi changed his life.

Are you eager to be in the presence of love?

