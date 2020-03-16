Dance Deewane Junior: Thrilling! Junior Runjhuna's action-packed performance steals the heart of judges, and we are all excited to see it.

junior Runjhuna will be entangled with her partner and give her killer looks.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 00:20
Dance Deewane Junior: Thrilling! Junior Runjhuna's action-packed performance steals the heart of judges, and we are all excited

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Also read:  Dance Deewane Juniors: OMG! Have a look at what the judges of the show are up to

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.
 
The show went on air a few weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences and the talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top contestants and the competition has begun with full energy.

Also read: Dance Deewane Juniors: Amazing! Geet Bagga's performance gives out a lot of energy

In the upcoming episode, junior Runjhuna will be entangled with her partner and give her killer looks. Her stellar performance indeed mesmerises the judges.  She will be dancing in traditional attire to the song of Bada Pachtaoge. But the dance will surely give you goosebumps.

Are you excited to see this thrilling glimpse?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Dance Deewane Dance Deewane Junior Neetu Singh Karan Kundrra Colors tv Colors Voot TellyChakkar Nora Fatehi marzi pastonji Rishi Kapoor Bollywood actor
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 00:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance Deewane Junior: Thrilling! Junior Runjhuna's action-packed performance steals the heart of judges, and we are all excited to see it.
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Lesser-known Facts! Bollywood biggies who became pregnant before marriage
MUMBAI: Getting pregnant before getting married was a big issue earlier, but as times have changed people's perspective...
Exclusive! The shoot in Agra during the lockdown was the best: Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra Oswal
MUMBAI : Exclusive! The shoot in Agra during the lockdown was the best: Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Vibha Bhagat aka Chitra...
Dance Deewane Junior: Thrilling! Junior Runjhuna's action-packed performance steals the heart of judges, and we are all excited to see it.
MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Anupamaa: Amazing! Anupama to give a befitting reply to Barkha who wants Anupama to live a classy life
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs nothing less than 3.5. Its gripping...
Dance Deewane Junior: Wow! Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pastonji to dance on this famous song of late. Rishi Kapoor
MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Recent Stories
Lesser-known Facts! Bollywood biggies who became pregnant before marriage
Lesser-known Facts! Bollywood biggies who became pregnant before marriage
Latest Video