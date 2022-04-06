Dance Deewane Juniors: Battle of the Best! Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shetty come for a showdown

Dancing queen Nora Fatehi and Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty rock the stage with their breathtaking moves.
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on-air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to be passionate about dancing.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show has got its top contestants and the competition has begun with full energy.

In the upcoming episode, watch the most epic dance battle as dancing queen Nora Fatehi and Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty rock the stage with their breathtaking moves.

In Neetu Kapoor comes up with an amazing idea of having a dance battle between two crews but the fun doesn’t stop there. She also suggests that after the crew showdown, there will be a showdown between the great dancers, Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shetty.

Who are you supporting?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

