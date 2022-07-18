Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Pratik and Aditya speak about their future plans and reveal the challenges they faced during the show

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 12-year-old child to a 60-year-old man, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show has finally come to an end and Aditya and Pratik emerged as the winner of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the winners and asked them what are their future plans and how they are feeling post their win.

How does it feel after winning the show?

The feeling is great and winning the show with Aditya is even special and I am so happy, I can’t express my feelings.

Aditya: I am very happy to win the show and receive the prize money given to me. I will buy a new home, an electric bike and a puppy.

Pratik, can you tell us the challenges you faced while doing the show since you had to choreograph a little child?

Every day the challenge was tough but it was a roller coaster ride filled with a lot of emotions, daredevil performance and much more. When Aditya came to me I was nervous as he was already a wonder child and I was wondering what more I can do with him but every day he worked hard and executed every dance so well and gave justice to the performance.

Post-Dance Deewane what are your and Adiya’s plans for the future?

Pratik: I will be going on a break and post that will come back with a bang with another show. Until then I want to rest and go on a holiday. As far as Aditya is concerned he would be continuing his studies along with his dance course and his elder brother will be taking care of everything as he is his mother, father, grandparent, everything.

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik and Aditya were very strong contestants on the show and they deserved to win.

